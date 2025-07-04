The Ywom Traditional Council, Garkawa District of Mikang Local Government Area in Plateau State, has extended heartfelt condolences to Cletus Ilobanafor, Managing Director and CEO of CEOAFRICA, following the passing of his father, Chief Ogbuefi Clement Ilobanafor, who died on June 22, 2025.

In a condolence letter dated July 3, 2025, and signed by His Royal Highness AIG Bashir Makama Dabup III (rtd), the Mwo-Ywom of Garkawa, the Council expressed deep sorrow over the loss and praised the late Chief’s life of service and integrity.

“On behalf of the Ywom Traditional Council and the entire Ywom Nation, I extend my deepest condolences to you and your family on the passing of your beloved patriarch, Chief Ogbuefi Clement Ilobanafor,” the letter read. “He was undoubtedly a man of great dignity, wisdom, and moral strength.”

The Council noted that Chief Ilobanafor’s legacy as a father, leader, and elder statesman would continue to resonate among all who had the privilege of knowing him. His impact, they said, extended beyond his immediate family to the broader community and society at large.

Acknowledging the profound grief facing the Ilobanafor family, the Ywom Traditional Council offered prayers for strength and comfort: “In this moment of deep grief, we pray that God Almighty consoles you, your immediate and extended family, and indeed the entire community. May you find strength in the values he upheld and the love he so generously gave.”

The letter also included a spiritual tribute to the departed patriarch: “We pray that the angels of God will lead him into the bosom of Abraham, where peace is eternal. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in perfect peace.”

Concluding their message, the Ywom Traditional Council reaffirmed their solidarity with Prince Ilobanafor and his family during this time of mourning, honoring the enduring legacy of Chief Ogbuefi Clement Ilobanafor as a symbol of leadership, humility, and service.

The late Chief is remembered as a pillar in his family and community, whose life exemplified commitment to faith, family values, and communal advancement.