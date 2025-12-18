Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has dismissed widespread speculation linking her to Annie Idibia, the ex-wife of legendary music star Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, clarifying that the two do not share any personal relationship beyond a professional encounter.

Addressing the rumours during an interview with NaijaFM 102.7, Jegede stated that the assumptions circulating on social media are unfounded and exaggerated.

According to her, aside from their appearance in the African Queen music video, she has never been seen publicly with Annie Idibia.

“Other than the African Queen video, I don’t think anyone has ever seen us together,” the actress said. “We don’t even have mutual friends.”

Jegede further stressed that there was never any form of friendship between her and Annie, describing their interaction as strictly work-related.

She explained that her involvement in the music video was brief and professional, with no personal connection established afterwards.

“At the time, I simply went to the studio, did my part for the video, and left,” she added. “There was nothing beyond that.”

The actress also addressed claims suggesting that she and Annie Idibia had unfollowed each other on social media, noting that such narratives were misleading.

She clarified that they were never connected online in the first place.

“We have never followed each other on social media, so I honestly don’t understand where that story came from,” Jegede said.

Her comments appear to be aimed at putting an end to ongoing speculation and assumptions about an alleged bond between the two women.

By setting the record straight, Jegede reaffirmed that the rumours have no basis in reality and should not be mistaken for fact.