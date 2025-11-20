Yvonne Jegede Speaks On Looks, Talent In Nollywood

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has said that while talent remains essential for actors, physical appearance still plays a major role in determining visibility and opportunities in the film industry.

Speaking in an interview with Hip TV, Jegede explained that the entertainment business is heavily influenced by visual appeal, noting that an actor’s look can influence audience interest and attract professional opportunities.

According to her, “show business” depends largely on what the public sees, making appearance an important asset for anyone trying to build a career on screen.

However, she stressed that many performers have built successful careers through other strengths besides looks, adding that actors are free to maximise whatever advantage works best for them.

Jegede also shared that Nollywood has been financially rewarding for her, acknowledging improvements in the industry over the years. She noted that the film sector contributes significantly to her income, even if it does not cover every expense.

The actress further emphasised that compensation in Nollywood should reflect the experience and contributions of each actor. She believes performers who have spent years honing their craft and contributing to the industry deserve to be paid accordingly.

She added that actors who have “paid their dues” and hit notable milestones should naturally receive earnings that match their level of commitment and expertise.