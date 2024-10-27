Yvonne Jegede Sheds Hair For Role In Upcoming Movie

Share

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has taken her commitment in the movie industry to a new level with her role in an upcoming movie.

Known for her dedication to authenticity, Jegede on Sunday shared via her Instagram page her bold decision to cut her hair for the role.

She explained that this physical transformation was essential to fully embody her character.

Jegede highlighted that the movie “AJA” tells a powerful and thought-provoking story set in Badagry, Nigeria.

She described the project as a unique film that demands both depth and transformation.

Jegede believes that embracing such changes is critical for storytelling.

She further stated, “Cutting my hair wasn’t just about changing my appearance; it was about shedding my comfort and embracing a new side of myself for the sake of the story.”

The film “AJA” according to her post features an ensemble of Nollywood stars, including Rotimi Fakunle, Bianca Ugowanne, and Gbohunmi David, with a special cameo by a renowned industry figure yet to be revealed.

The movie, described as a love story that will keep audiences on edge, also pushed Jegede to learn proper Yoruba, showcasing her dedication to the role.

Jegede’s post emphasized her passion for acting and her readiness to step out of her comfort zone for a role.

“I love my job too much not to take risks… I will do whatever needs to be done to give the story life,” she shared.

