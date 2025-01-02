Share

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has taken to her social media page reflecting on her relationship status in the year 2024.

Sharing photos of her in a private jet travelling out of the country, Yvonne disclosed that she started the year 2024 single and has ended the year still single.

The movie star described her relationship status journey as “Demure, consistent, and mindful.”

Yvonne Jegede wrote; “See how I started 2024 single and ended it single??? Very demure, very consistent, very mindful, very much single…

2025, is here and it will be a blessing to every one of us.”

“May your heart desires not only come but come easy. Stay out of trouble and stay blessed

“HAPPY NEW YEAR Cheers to a new beginning”.

