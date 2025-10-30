Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has condemned the comments made by Pastor Femi Lazarus regarding women’s menstrual cycles.

In a sermon that sparked outrage online, Lazarus stated that women’s mood swings during their menstrual cycle are caused by their attitude rather than biology.

“You are not the first woman to see your period, so your menstruation is not the problem. I have never seen anywhere in the Bible any woman complain about menstrual pain. You are simply not a peaceful person,” he said.

Reacting to the Minister of God’s comment, Yvonne Jegede urged men to be more empathetic and not make assumptions about experiences they haven’t had.

She emphasised the need for kindness and understanding when discussing women’s health issues.

“Yesterday, I saw a trending video of a clergyman seemingly trivialising menstrual pain.

“If you’ve never experienced the hormonal changes that women go through during their periods, ovulations and pregnancy, please don’t make bold statements about things you haven’t experienced. Men, please be kind.”