Yvonne Jegede Mocks Naira Marley, Sam Larry Amids Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has criticized Naira Marley and his partner in crime, Sam Larry for underestimating his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Many youths have showed up last night for a candlelight memorial service in memory of the late singer.

Taking to her Instagram page, Yvonne criticized Naira Marley and Sam Larry for underestimating the late Mohbad by sharing video clips from the heartfelt occasion.

She also stated that they thought of him as an ant that they could easily squash but reverse was the case.

Yvonne claims that Naira Marley overestimated his abilities and hasn’t yet seen anything.

She wrote, “Sam Larry, you underestimated Imole’s glory, e shock you Abi? You thought he was an ant that you could squash? You never see anything at all.

“Naira Marley, you overestimated yourself, take a look at DJ Splash’s present condition. How intoxicated did you get with power and money to subject people’s children to such?”.