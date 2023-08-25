Yvonne Jegede Marks 40th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede on Friday celebrated her 40th birthday with stunning photos, leaving many fans and followers breathless in her elegant outfits.

The beautiful screen goddess took to her official Instagram page in the spirit of her birthday to share ageless and gravitating photos as she thanked God for another 365 days.

Her birthday shots show her looking breathtaking in an ethereal red and black dress striking a regal pose for the camera.

Captioning her posts, she expressed her appreciation to her maker for enabling her to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Yvonne Jegede simply wrote in one post, “Forty”.

In another post, she wrote; “Grateful, Thankful, Appreciative”.

Fans and colleagues have scrambled in her comment section as they rush to her comment section to pen down their birthday messages.

See her Instagram posts below: