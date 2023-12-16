Yvonne Jegede Describes Funke Akindele As ‘Insane’ Filmmaker

Renowned Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, on Friday shared a tip of her experience working with her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, on the recently released movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

Speaking in a recent interview with Legit, Yvonne said working with Funke on her new movie took her to a new level of understanding and knowledge about filmmaking.

Yvonne commended Funke’s efforts, stating that she is an ‘insane’ filmmaker who perfectly holds every part of the production while on a movie set.

Yvonne Jegede further stated that she holds Funke in high esteem and would be unable to address her by name without adding ‘Big Sis’.

Yvonne added that she has no plan to emulate Funke Akindele’s feats in the cinemas because it is too capital-intensive, and she doesn’t have that type of money.

She said, “It was a great and awesome experience working on this project. It was something different from what I had been doing, and I loved it.

“When you see her on TV, you would think, oh, she loves to have fun, play around, dance and be goofy. Haaaa! that’s a lie o she’s a mad woman (screamed).

“She’s a very serious person when she’s onset. And I think that made my respect for her go really high. Now, I can’t even call her Funke to her face I have to call her big sis because my respect for her has doubled. She’s an insane filmmaker”.