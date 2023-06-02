Yvonne Jegede Breaks Silence Over Alleged Secret Wedding To Ned Nwoko

Popular Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has come out to clear the air following news reports of holding a secret wedding with billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

New Telegraph reports that a blogger identified as Ij Ada Igbo had accused the movie star of getting married to Ned Nwoko and succeeded in wiping off all her photos from her page in order to remain a secret. Reacting to the claims, Yvonne Jegede took to her Instagram page to debunk such allegations, stating it’s untrue and condemning the blogger for lying confidently and tarnishing her image. According to her, she won’t waste her energy fighting her but would leave karma to take its course and subsequently deal with her. She wrote “When many people tell you they know ‘something’ is happening or believe something has happened, you asked them how they got to know, they tell you they read or heard it from the internet. “Oftentimes, they heard it from idiots like the person talking in this shameless and false post. How could you be this bold about falsehood?

“How can you lie so confidently? How can you intentionally tarnish people’s image and damage relationships all because you want to attract people to your blogs? This funny post is evil and false in every intent.

“I won’t dissipate energy fighting you. Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won’t be all gas up about other people’s lives when yours is tattered.

“How does deleting my photos on my page give off anything???

“The effrontery to mention my son sef, I suppose give you one dirty slap.

#DontBelieveEverythingYouSeeOnline

“Ij Ada Igbo you can get traction without trying to make someone look bad FFS”

Watch the video below

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs-5M0mPF3y/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==