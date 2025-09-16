Yusuf’s Commitment To Justice Reforms, Welfare Gaining Ground – AG

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi, has said the state government’s commitment to justice reforms and improved welfare for workers is already yielding results.

Speaking during an inspection of newly completed offices for over 70 newly recruited staff deployed to the ministry, Dederi said the initiative reflects Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s determination to make justice reforms practical and effective.

The Commissioner also inspected a new office block for the Special Adviser to the Governor on Justice, Barr. Aminu Hussain, describing the facility as a major boost to the state’s justice sector.

He commended the quality of the project, noting that it will provide a conducive working environment for the adviser and his team to deliver on their mandate of promoting justice and fairness in the state.

Accompanied by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Barr. Mustapha Nurudeen Muhammad, Dederi also visited other sites to assess their suitability for additional office spaces. He reiterated the government’s resolve to tackle the long-standing shortage of office accommodation in the Ministry of Justice, aligning the effort with Governor Yusuf’s broader vision of strengthening institutions and building a more efficient civil service.

The Attorney General praised the governor for his commitment to justice reforms, citing recent staff recruitment and improved welfare initiatives as evidence of a people-focused administration.

He urged ministry staff to remain dedicated and supportive of government policies, assuring them that the Yusuf-led administration remains steadfast in upholding justice, fairness, and the overall progress of Kano State.