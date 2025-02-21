Yusuf Wins New Telegraph Award For Transformative Educational Reforms

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has been named best Nigerian Governor of the Year 2024 on Educational Development by the prestigious New Telegraph Newspapers.

Presenting the Award to the Governor the Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu who doubles as the Publisher of the New Telegraph Newspapers alongside Former Governor of Edo State and current senator of Edo North Senatorial District , Adam Oshiomole Governor Yusuf was full of admiration and happiness.

The Award Program which was graced by the Managing Director of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, and other high placed dignitaries showcase Governor Yusuf high commitment on the Development of Education and his unflinching support to the growth of the sector.

Governor Yusuf who was represented by his Special Adviser on State Affairs, Usman Bala a Former Head of Service in the State, the State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, other high Government dignitaries, expressed deep happiness on the award.

He also expressed his commitment to continue given the Education sector more attention and support to achieved the most desired State of Emergency policy started by the government.

Governor Yusuf was selected alongside Governors of Ekiti, Sokoto, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Borno, Delta and Osun States.

