Yusuf, Uwaleke Laud Appointment

Economists, Finance Experts have described appointment of Dr. Olayemi Micheal Cadoso as substantive Central Bank governor and four new Deputy Governors as not a shocker.

They described it a development well expected. In one fell swoop, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday announced Cardoso as new CBN Governor. In addition, he dropped all four Deputy Governors and replaced them with new DGs.

They are : Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo; Mr. Philip Ikeazor and Dr. Bala M. Bello. Reacting to the development Dr Muda Yusuf , Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise [CPPE] and immediate past Director General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said the CBN shake up didn’t come as a surprise “The shake up in the CBN did not come as a surprise.

Indeed, President Tinubu hinted during his inaugural speech that the CBN needed a thorough house cleaning. That is what is playing out now. Under the previous CBN leadership, there were serious issues around the transparency of foriegn exchange management as well as the intervention funds of the CBN.