Yusuf Urges NBC To Regulate Online Radio, TV Platforms

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has called on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to extend its regulatory oversight to cover online radio and television platforms in order to curb the spread of unverified and inflammatory content across digital spaces.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mustapha Muhammad.

Governor Yusuf made the call while delivering his remarks at the Africast 2025 Conference organized by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in Lagos, where media professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders gathered to discuss emerging trends in the broadcast industry.

According to his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf expressed concern over the growing misuse of online broadcasting platforms, particularly those that promote divisive narratives on religion and politics.

He warned that such content poses a serious threat to peace, unity, and national security.

“The unregulated online broadcasting environment has become a breeding ground for misinformation and hate speech, especially on sensitive issues such as religion and politics.

It is time for the NBC to take proactive measures to ensure accountability and ethical standards in the digital media space,” he said.

Responding to the Governor’s submission, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information commended the call and disclosed that the National Assembly is already working on an amendment to the NBC Act, which has passed second reading in the Senate.

He explained that the amendment seeks to empower the Commission with the legal authority to effectively regulate webcasts and online broadcast media platforms, ensuring that digital broadcasters adhere to the same professional and ethical standards as traditional media.

Governor Yusuf’s intervention aligns with his administration’s broader advocacy for responsible media practices, digital literacy, and the protection of public interest, as Nigeria navigates the evolving landscape of modern broadcasting and communication.