Yusuf Upholds Press Freedom, Journalists’ Welfare – Spokesperson

The Director-General of Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, has reaffirmed that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf remains committed to upholding press freedom and ensuring the welfare of journalists in the state.

Dawakin-Tofa said contrary to allegations of media harassment, Governor Yusuf’s administration has remained the most media-friendly in the state’s history, a fact, he noted, reflected in the numerous awards conferred on the governor by professional media bodies.

Speaking at a Tea Break session organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano State Council, Dawakin-Tofa dismissed insinuations that journalists were being intimidated under Yusuf’s administration.

He maintained that the government has never used the police or courts to harass or threaten any journalist carrying out legitimate duties in line with professional ethics.

“At no point in time has the Kano State Government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf used law enforcement or the courts to intimidate journalists. Those claims are politically motivated falsehoods being spread by opposition elements bent on blackmail,” he stated.

The governor’s spokesperson said Yusuf’s administration has consistently supported the media through seasonal welfare packages, open access to information, and plans for professional training.

He revealed that the government was working on capacity-building programmes in collaboration with institutions such as the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and other foundations to enhance media professionalism in the state.

“It is also on record that, in recognition of his transparency and support for the media, the NUJ national body honoured Governor Yusuf with the Journalist-Friendly Governor Award in June 2025. Similarly, the immediate past NUJ National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, decorated him as Grand Patron of the NUJ Kano State Chapter,” Dawakin-Tofa added.

He urged journalists to continue upholding professional ethics and view government as a partner in delivering democratic dividends, not an adversary.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Murtala Adewale, commended Dawakin-Tofa for joining the event, noting that the Tea Break session provides a platform for journalists, politicians, and corporate organisations to share ideas in an informal atmosphere.