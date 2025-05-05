Yusuf Tackles Ex-SSG Over Corruption Allegation Against Kwankwaso

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday debunked the allegation of corruption levelled against his government by the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abdullahi Baffa Bichi.

Bichi had alleged that the state government pays former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso N2 billion monthly basis.

However, Yusuf insisted that there was no truth in Bichi’s claim that the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential poll gets N2 billion from the government monthly.

Yusuf said this meeting with the 484 councillors from the 44 local government areas, where he declared that any attack on Kwankwaso’s integrity was unacceptable.

He said: “I think Baffa Bichi is mentally unstable. Most of what he is accusing us are baseless and unfounded.”

The governor added: “Why didn’t he say this when he was in office if he is truly honest? “Our society is facing a very serious challenge, a very bad situation where our religious scholars, elders and traditional rulers are insulted by individuals at will.

“Dr Baffa Bichi despite series of rejection of his appointment by Ullamas and many other stakeholders, yet we appointed him on the exalted seat of SSG.”

