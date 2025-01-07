Yusuf Swears In 7 Commissioners, 6 Perm Secs, 13 SAs

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday swore in seven new Commissioners and six new Permanent Secretaries in the state. Yusuf also swore in 13 Special Advisers at a ceremony held at the Government House, Kano.

He announced the portfolios of the commissioners to include: Ibrahim Wayya, Information, Shehu Sagagi, Investment, Commerce and Industry, Dahiru Muhammad,Environment and Ismail Aliyu, Finance.

Others were Gaddafi Shehu, Power and Sustainable Energy,Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, Rural and Community Development and Nura Maaji,Public Procurement.

The governor urged the new appointees to be dedicated and committed to their duties. He said their appointments were made after the careful selection of capable hands that would contribute to efforts to achieve good governance in the state.

He said his administration would continue to provide infrastructure, education, health, women as well as youth empowerment, water supply and enhanced agriculture.

Yusuf commended the members of the State House of Assembly for their cooperation and dedication to the development of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: