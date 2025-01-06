Yusuf Swear-In 7 Commissioners, 12 Advisers, 6 Perm-Sects

Share

…Asking them For A Team Work

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sworn in new 7 Commissioners, 12 Special Advisers and 6 Permanent Secretaries, urging them to uphold a team that works for the betterment of Kano.

He said the ceremony underscores the government’s commitment to the deliverance of Good Governance to the People of Kano, as the appointment was carefully made to ensure that deserving Persons are made as part of the administration.

The Commissioners include Shehu Wada Sagagi, a former Chief of Staff, appointed Commissioner of Investment, Commerce and Industry, Dr Ismail Danmaraya, Commerce, Dr Gaddafi Shehu Power and Sustainable Energy, Dr Dahiru Hashim Environment, Dr Abdussalam Rural Development, Abdullahi Waya Information, Dr Nura Iro Maaji Public Procurement,

Governor Yusuf, said they have a vision that centred on the wellbeing of Kano, reminding that on the assumption of office, he made a promise to deliver good Governance to the Citizens of Kano, “as Governor I will fulfil that promise”.

“As you are aware in the last few months we stayed, we have delivered on education, health, Agriculture and the well-being of the People, In the coming months we will intensify efforts in these key areas”.

The areas according to the Government would be on human development, Road construction, health, Agriculture and Education, these areas would see a heavy presence of government.

Urged the new appointees to be guided by the fear of God and believing that making Kano great is their call to duty, adding, that it is imperative to remain just and fair to all by ensuring that diligent services are given.

To the Advisees he asked them to hold the Trust shoulders on them for the overall interests of the State, their performance guided by high expectations for them to leave their duties on them.

“We must major our commitment with sincerity and justice to everyone, and we must be in touch with our subordinates so that there would be a needed team works, required”.

