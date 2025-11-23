Following ongoing review of the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has submitted a position paper that will help streamline the Industry before the Senate Committee on Information.

The Governor has taken the significant step to ensure the reform of the Nigeria’s broadcasting regulatory framework, works according to the full legal requirements and gives Nigerians the needed input.

The Governor’s comprehensive memorandum was given to the Society of Nigeria Broadcasters( SNB), for submission to the Senate Committee on Information as part of the ongoing review of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act.

The Governor, represented by his spokesperson Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this at the 2nd Annual National Conference and Induction Ceremony of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) held in Kano. The conference has the theme: “Broadcasting Ethics and Professionalism in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).”