Yusuf Submits List Of Commissioner-Nominees To Assembly

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has submitted a list of six commissionernominees to the House of Assembly for approval.

S p e a k e r J i b r i n Falgore,announced this while reading a letter from the governor during Monday’s plenary. The nominees are former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shehu Sagagi, Dr Dahiru Hashim, Ibrahim Waiya, Dr Isma’il Dan- Maraya, Gaddafi Shehu and Abdulkadir AbdulSalam.

NAN also reports that the nominations followed the cabinet reshuffle announced by the governor last week which saw the office of chief of staff abolished and five commissioners removed.

The reshuffle also saw the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Baffa Bichi, relieved of his duties for health reasons. The speaker directed the commissioner-nominees to appear before the Assembly for screening today.

