Yusuf Signs N1.47trn 2026 Budget Into Law

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday signed the N1.47 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, a move aimed at boosting development and improving living standards in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa in Kano. The Governor assented to the budget yesterday during a meeting of the Kano State Executive Council at the Government House, Kano.

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ismail Falgore, described the budget as the first in Northern Nigeria’s history to exceed N1 trillion, saying it would support ongoing projects to enhance citizens’ welfare.

The N1,477,829,666,131 appropriation law was approved by the house of assembly last week. Yusuf had presented a N1,368,127,929,271 budget estimate, themed “Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.”