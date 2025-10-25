Yusuf Signs Executive Order Permitting Annual Durbar For 4 Emirates

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has in efforts to sustain the cultural heritage of the Kano City, signed an Executive Order permitting the four Emirates Councils to conduct the annual Durbar festivities. Governor Yusuf who was speaking while declaring open the maiden Kano Festival KANFES on Saturday, said: “We are also proud that the famous Kano Dubar which has been inscribed by UNESCO among the world’s intangible cultural heritage. He said this republishing by UNESCO places Kano on the global stage and reinforces the importance of the traditional institutions in promoting peace, unity, and cultural identity.

“In celebration of this honour done to the good people of Kano State by UNESCO and in recognition of the Dubar’s significance to our socio-economic and intellectual life I hereby grant an Executive Order to the four Kano Emirates namely Kano, Rano, Gaya and karaye to continue organising the annual Daba festivals in their respective Emirates.” He notes that the Kano State Government as well as all the chairmen of the 44 Local Government Areas will continue to support Emirate Councils fully to ensure all the tradition is preserved and can be showcased to the world. He said, “The craftsmanship of our people, the richness of our traditions and the resilience of our forefathers are what made Kano the pride of the Sudan region and a reference point in Africa’s map.

As you can testify, even prior to our election, we made it clear that in our blueprint we made a commitment to revive and reposition the culture, information and culture not merely as a matter of right but as a means of restoring the dignity of our people, strengthening our identity and recreating economic opportunities through cultural interfaith. “In line with that commitment, our administration has embarked on several projects and programmes aimed at reviving Kano HAVE lost glory and sub-guiding its ongoing heritage.

To begin with, we have revisited the long-affronted Ministry of Culture and Tourism of this complex which had been left unattended by the previous administration.” “We also undertake a comprehensive upgrade and remodel the History and Culture Bureau transforming it into a world-class centre for historical research, documentation as well as cultural preservation.

I am happy to say that by the grace of Allah, when completed, the Bureau will serve as an intellectual and administrative hub for managing Kano’s history and tradition as well as preserving our collective memory and heritage as well.”