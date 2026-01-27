Yusuf Secures Automatic Ticket For 2027 Kano Guber

Ex-All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje says the party has resolved to grant Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf an automatic ticket to the 2027 governorship poll. Yusuf formally defected to the APC yesterday, citing the need for the state to be aligned with the centre.

He announced his resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday, blaming deepening internal crises and prolonged leadership disputes within the party for his exit.

Ganduje, who received the governor into the APC, said Yusuf would not have any challenger for the party’s ticket to the governorship poll. He told those targeting the ticket to stop their ambitions.

The former governor said: “I can categorically tell you that you are going to win in 2027 with a landslide because all those contesting the same seat have agreed to allow you go for it.”