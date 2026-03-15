Yusuf Sacks Deputy Governor As Commissioner For Higher Education

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has relieved the embattled Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, of his position as Commissioner for Higher Education and merged the ministry with the state’s Ministry of Education.

Abdussalam had been serving as Commissioner for Higher Education after he was earlier removed as Commissioner for Local Governments.

The governor, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, approved the merger of the Ministry of Higher Education with the Ministry of Education as part of efforts to strengthen coordination and accelerate reforms in the state’s education sector.

Bature explained that following the restructuring, the new entity will operate as the Ministry of Education, with a specialised Directorate of Higher Education established within the ministry to oversee tertiary education activities.

He said the directorate would be headed by a Permanent Secretary and supported by the necessary personnel to ensure effective management of higher education institutions in the state.

“Under this restructuring, all agencies under the defunct Ministry of Higher Education, such as the Scholarship Board, will return to the Ministry of Education, while state-owned universities and other higher education institutions will be supervised by the new Directorate under the merged ministry,” the statement said.

The statement added that the move is part of the state government’s ongoing education sector reform aimed at repositioning the sector, eliminating duplication of responsibilities, improving policy coordination across all levels of education, and reducing the cost of governance.

Governor Yusuf stated that the reform is designed to reduce the cost of governance while enhancing efficiency, accountability, and the overall quality of education administration in Kano State.

He reiterated that his administration remains fully committed to implementing far-reaching reforms that will revive the education sector and secure a brighter future for the younger generation.

Consequently, the Office of the Secretary to the State Government and the Office of the Head of Service have been directed to ensure the immediate and seamless realignment of the affected ministries and their respective departments.