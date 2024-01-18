Yusuf Ruled Out of Cracker

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has confirmed that Alhassan Yusuf will be sidelined for today’s match against Cote d’Ivoire in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Royal Antwerp player suffered a thigh injury during the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea, prompting his substitution by Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo in the 68th minute.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Peseiro stated, “Yusuf is out of the game against Cote d’Ivoire. We hope he will be able to play the next game against Guinea- Bissau. The good thing is that it is not a serious injury. He did the test yesterday, and it was not something serious.”

With Yusuf unavailable, Joe Aribo and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho are likely contenders to fill his spot in the starting lineup for the match against Jean-Louis Gasset’s Cote d’Ivoire. Despite the setback, Peseiro expressed optimism about Yusuf’s return for the sub- sequent game against Guinea-Bissau