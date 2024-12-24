Yusuf Revives Routine Immunisation Services In Kano

Share

In a determined effort to protect the lives of newborns across Kano State, Governor Abba Yusuf has reinstated routine immunization services, which were abandoned for 18 months under the previous administration.

From the start of his tenure in 2023, Yusuf prioritised maternal and child health, expressing grave concern over the suspension of immunization programs by the former government.

In a statement issued by governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the government has ordered the immediate restoration of these essential services and guaranteed timely funding for all immunisation exercises at both the state and federal levels.

During the launch of the second phase of the 2024 Maternal and Neonatal Health (MNCH) Week, Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to reducing maternal and child mortality in Kano. He said: “As you all know, health is our second priority after education.”

