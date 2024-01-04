Yusuf Replaces Ndidi, Iheanacho Still Doubtful As 19 Players Train in Dubai

Eagles Battle Burkina Faso or Guinea in Friendly

It has been confirmed that the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, will be without their key midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, for the 2023 African Cup of Nations. Ndidi, who plays for Leicester City, sustained an injury just days before the start of the tournament and will not be able to participate.

Meanwhile, Ndidi’s club teammate Kelechi Iheanacho is still trying to recover from an i n j u r y a n d h o p e s to join the team b e f o r e the tournament commences, according to Eagles Media Officer, “Injury Update: Alhassan Yusuf replaces Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho is still hopeful to join the team before AFCON commences,” Raji stated. Ndidi is an experienced player who has played at both the World Cup and the Nations Cup.

His absence is a significant blow to the Super Eagles, who will be looking to perform well at the AFCON. Raji also confirmed that 19 players trained on Wednesday evening at the team’s camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in preparation for the AFCON.

The players in camp include Captain Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Olorunleke Ojo, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Lookman Ademola, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Bruno Onyemachi, Chidozie Awaziem, Zaidu Sanusi, Victor Boniface, Raphael Onyedika, and Osayi Bright, Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili.

The Eagles will play their only warm-up game for the 2023 AFCON on June 9 in Dubai. Their opponent has not been confirmed yet, as discussions are still ongoing.