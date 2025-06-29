Yusuf Renames Sports Institute After Fallen Athletes

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has announced a lasting tribute to the 22 athletes who tragically lost their lives in a road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival in May 2025.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, Governor Yusuf revealed that the Kano State Sports Institute has been renamed the Kano State 22 Athletes Sports Institute in honour of the fallen sports heroes. Likewise, the Kano State Sports Commission will now be known as the Kano State 22 Athletes Sports Commission.

“These young athletes brought pride and glory to Kano State through their dedication and outstanding performance at the National Sports Festival,” the governor stated. “Their memories must be preserved and honoured forever.”

Governor Yusuf made the announcement while receiving representatives of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who donated ₦110 million to the families of the deceased athletes.

The fatal accident occurred just five kilometers from Kano as the athletes were returning from the event.

Describing the athletes as heroes, Governor Yusuf assured the bereaved families of continued government support.

He pledged free education for the children of the deceased and announced that their wives would be enrolled in government empowerment programmes. For unmarried victims, the governor directed that their parents be included in the empowerment initiatives.