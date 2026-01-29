Yusuf Remains Firmly In Control Of His Gov’t – Commissioner

The Commissioner of Information in the Kano State Government, Mr. Ibrahim Waiya, has dispelled rumors of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf losing grips of his administration following his Defections to the All Progressive Congress APC.

He said in a released, Thursday that, “My attention has been drawn to a publication that attempted to distort the realities surrounding recent political defections in Kano.”

“The story is not only mischievous and deliberate but also ill-conceived, clearly designed to mislead the public, to say Governor Yusuf lost grip of his Government”.

Ibrahim Waiya notes that, Governance is not a guessing game, and it is certainly not determined by propaganda. The facts are clear and settled. The Commissioners in charge of the most powerful and strategic ministries of government remain firmly with His Excellency, the Governor.

“These ministries oversee policy, finance, infrastructure, local government administration, service delivery, and information management. Therefore, anyone suggesting otherwise is either uninformed or intentionally misleading the public.”

He said, the ministries of Education, Health, Works, Finance and Economic Planning, Planning and Budget, Information and Internal Affairs, Justice, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Agriculture, Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Transport, Power and Renewable Energy, Housing Development, Rural and Community Development, as well as Procurement and Monitoring, remain firmly under the Governor’s command and allegiance.

These are the true livers of government. These are the centres where decisions are made and implemented.”

“Let critics be reminded that power is not lost when such key institutions remain intact, control is not lost when the engine rooms of government are stable, and governance is not disrupted by political movements, Government is running effectively.”

The Commissioner hints that, Policies are being formulated and implemented, projects are ongoing, the bureaucracy is aligned, and the cabinet remains functional as the highest policy-making body and that is where it matters most.

“Those celebrating prematurely should understand that they are mistaking headlines for authority. Political drama may excite commentators, but governance responds only to structure, legality, and control and all three pillars of governance remain firmly under the Governor’s grip.”

“This administration shall not be distracted, weakened, or compelled to negotiate its mandate.”

He concluded that the Governor is governing effectively and strategically. The sooner the detractors accept this reality, the better for them and for constructive public discourse.”