Yusuf Reiterates Commitment To Justice, Devt At CREED Awards Night

Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has restated his administration’s commitment to justice, infrastructural renewal and responsible governance at the Annual Dinner and Awards Night organised by CREED at Tropical Galeria, Kano.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude, SAN, the governor commended CREED for providing a platform that fosters dialogue on the nexus between law, leadership and societal development.

Governor Yusuf highlighted ongoing reforms in the justice sector, particularly the review of prolonged detentions in custodial centres.

He said the exercise uncovered disturbing cases of inmates held for years without trial, missing case files or legal representation. He noted that swift actions were taken to track files, issue legal advice and release individuals where necessary in the interest of justice.

The governor also outlined achievements in infrastructural development across the state, including road rehabilitation projects, improvements in water supply systems, upgrades of schools and healthcare facilities, and the urban renewal drive aimed at transforming Kano into a safer, cleaner and more organised mega city.

The governor’s representative was accompanied by senior government officials, including the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa; Commissioner for Housing Development, Arc. Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu; Commissioner for Works, Engr. Marwan Ahmad; Managing Director of KASCO, Dr. Kabiru Sani Yakubu; Managing Director of KNUPDA, Arc. Hauwa Tudunwada; and Deputy Managing Director of KARMA, Engr. Abba Kankarofi. His Highness, the Emir of Gaya, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, also graced the occasion.

Governor Yusuf praised legal practitioners for their continued commitment to justice and the rule of law, while congratulating award recipients for their contributions to societal development.

He was honoured with the CREED Magazine Governor of the Year 2025 Award for Infrastructure and Good Governance, in recognition of his urban renewal efforts and commitment to elevating Kano to global mega-city standards.

The award was presented to the governor by the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. S. T. Hons, SAN.