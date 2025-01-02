Yusuf Promises Infrastructure To Rural Communities

Share

Kano State Governor Yu – suf has expressed enthusiasm for the 2025, highlighting his administration’s commitment to executing life-changing infrastructure in rural communities.

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman Sunusi DawakinTofa yesterday. The governor commended the resilience and patience of residents in navigating the challenges of 2024.

Yusuf reassured them of his unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful progress and development in 2025.

The governor highlighted his administration’s significant efforts in ensuring the timely approval of the 2025 budget, which totals N719 billion.

This budget is expected to accelerate development across the state with a focus on infrastructure, healthcare, education and agriculture.

