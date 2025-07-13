New Telegraph

July 13, 2025
Yusuf Pays Tribute To Late Buhari

Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a towering figure whose life exemplified discipline, integrity, and unwavering patriotism.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday, Governor Yusuf paid glowing tribute to the late President’s life of service, stating that Buhari’s legacy spans both military and civilian leadership, where he consistently prioritized the unity, stability, and progress of Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari devoted his entire life to serving our dear country with courage and sincerity,” Governor Yusuf said.
“His steadfastness, simplicity, and commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians mourning the loss of a national icon.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the former President’s soul, asking Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give the nation the strength to bear this monumental loss.

