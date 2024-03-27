Yusuf Nominates Kwankwaso’s Son, 3 Others As Commissioners

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday sent the name of Mustafa Rabiu Kwankwaso and three others to the House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners. Mustafa is the eldest son of his political godfather and former Governor Musa Kwankwaso.

The three other commissioner nominees for the newly created ministries are Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Abdujjabbar Umar Garko, and Shehu Sule Aliyu Karaye. The governor had requested the approval of the Assembly for the creation of four ministries for effective governance.

The ministries, according to Speaker Jibril Falgore, who read the governor’s letter during Tuesday’s plenary, are Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication; Solid Minerals; Power and Renewable Energy; and Ministry of Internal Security and Special Services.