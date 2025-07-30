Yusuf Maitama Sule University Gets NUC Nod For 28 Degree Courses

The newly established Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano, has received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to independently run 28 undergraduate degree programmes.

The institution, formerly known as the Federal College of Education, Kano, will officially commence its degree programmes in the 2025/2026 academic session. This follows the university’s successful accreditation exercise by the NUC, which assessed its readiness in curriculum development, staffing, and infrastructure.

The upgrade to university status was secured through the efforts of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, who facilitated presidential assent from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in April 2025.

According to a statement signed by the Academic Secretary of the university, Dr. Mudi Yakasai, on behalf of the Registrar, the NUC resource visitation team gave the university a 100 percent rating across all assessment areas.

“I am delighted to update you on the latest developments at the defunct Federal College of Education, now known as the Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano,” the statement read.

“Recently, a team of professionals from the National Universities Commission conducted a resource visitation and inspection to evaluate the university’s capacity in terms of curriculum, personnel, and infrastructure for running independent degree programmes. I am pleased to report that the University has achieved a perfect score of 100 percent in this evaluation,” the Registrar noted.

The approved degree programmes span a wide range of disciplines in education and include:

Education in Core Subjects: B.Ed. Adult and Continuing Education, B.Ed. Early Childhood Education, B.Ed. Primary Education, B.Ed. Social Studies and Civic Education, and B.Ed. Business Education.

Religious and Language Education: B.A. (Ed.) Islamic Studies, B.A. (Ed.) Christian Religious Studies, B.A. (Ed.) English, B.A. (Ed.) Hausa, B.A. (Ed.) Yoruba, B.A. (Ed.) Igbo, B.A. (Ed.) Fulfulde, B.A. (Ed.) Arabic, and B.A. (Ed.) French. Science and Technical Education: B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Integrated Science, Human Kinetics, Agricultural Education, and Home Economics. Humanities and Social Sciences Education: B.A. (Ed.) History, B.A. (Ed.) Creative Arts Education, B.Sc. (Ed.) Economics, Political Science, and Geography.

With this transition, the institution will phase out its National Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes, effective from the 2024/2025 academic session.

The university’s management expressed optimism that the development would significantly contribute to teacher education and human capital development in Nigeria, particularly in the northern region.