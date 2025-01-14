Yusuf Launches Free School Uniforms Distribution to 796,000 Pupil’s

Share

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State yesterday inaugurated an initiative to distribute free school uniforms to 796,092 pupils across 7,092 public schools in the state.

Yusuf, who launched the exercise at the Government House, said the initiative was aimed at promoting education and alleviating financial burdens on families struggling to meet their children’s educational needs.

He emphasized the importance of education, urging parents and guardians in the state to ensure that their children attend school regularly.

He said the gesture would boost the pupils’ morale and encourage them to focus on their studies as well as improve the teaching and learning process.

“The government’s commitment to quality education is evident in our efforts to train and retain personnel, as well as provide timely supplies of teaching and learning materials.

“The free uniforms will alleviate financial burdens on families struggling to meet their children’s educational needs. “The distribution exercise is part of the administration’s efforts to address the issue of out-of-school children in the state,”Yusuf said.

The state Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, said in his address at the occasion, that his ministry had made significant strides in training and retaining personnel, as well as providing timely supplies of teaching and learning materials.



