Yusuf, Kano Police Commissioner Meet To Strengthen Security Collaboration

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the Nigeria Police to sustain peace and security across the state.

The governor made this known during a courtesy visit to the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Bakori, at his office, according to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Governor Yusuf said the visit aimed to strengthen the relationship between the state government and the police command, reinforcing mutual cooperation and understanding.

He noted that insecurity was one of the major challenges he faced upon assuming office, but stressed that the situation has significantly improved under CP Bakori’s leadership.

Emphasizing that Kano belongs to all its residents, the governor urged that political differences should never be used as an excuse to compromise security.

“As politicians, we may belong to different platforms, but on matters of security, we must unite under one umbrella for the good of Kano,” he said.

Governor Yusuf assured the police command of the state government’s moral and institutional support, adding that the people of Kano are fully aware of, and appreciative of, the efforts of the police in maintaining peace.

In his remarks, CP Ibrahim Bakori described the governor’s visit as a clear demonstration of his commitment, support, and goodwill towards the police force. He acknowledged that the governor’s continuous encouragement and guidance since assuming office have greatly contributed to the successes recorded by the command.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the police command’s dedication to working closely with the state government to ensure sustained peace and security across Kano.

He also used the opportunity to parade three suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a mother and her children in Dorayi-Chiranci quarters a few days ago.