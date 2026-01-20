Yusuf Introduces Kano Neighbourhood Watch Corps To Tinubu

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has formally introduced the State-created Neighbourhood Watch Security Corps to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for stronger collaboration between the state initiative and federal security agencies.

Governor Yusuf made the presentation during a strategic meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he outlined key priorities of his administration focused on security, infrastructure development, and enhanced partnership with the Federal Government.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to the statement, the closed-door meeting provided an opportunity for the Kano State governor to brief the President on pressing challenges and emerging opportunities in the state, particularly the worsening insecurity in some local government areas.

Governor Yusuf explained the roles of the Neighbourhood Watch Security Corps, noting that the outfit was established to complement conventional security agencies in intelligence gathering, community policing, and crime prevention.

He also informed President Tinubu about the recent tragic killing of a housewife and her children in Kano, stressing the urgent need for decisive federal support to strengthen security operations and safeguard innocent lives.

Beyond security, the governor discussed Kano’s development agenda, with emphasis on mega infrastructure projects. He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the Federal Government’s intervention on the Wujuwuju Road, describing it as a critical step toward unlocking economic growth and job creation in the state.

Governor Yusuf further sought the President’s cooperation in fast-tracking other federal projects and ensuring Kano derives maximum benefit from federal programmes and investments.

In his response, President Tinubu assured the governor of the Federal Government’s readiness to work closely with Kano State to address security challenges and promote sustainable development.