Yusuf Hails Kwara Gov’s Developmental Strides

Share

The Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Limited, Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, has congratulated Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the sixth anniversary of his administration, applauding his leadership as impactful and transformative.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, Yusuf described the Governor as a “silent worker and achiever” whose tenure has ushered in significant progress across the state.

“On behalf of myself, my family, and the entire management of KAM Holding Limited, I warmly congratulate Your Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on the auspicious occasion of your 6th anniversary as Governor,” the statement read.

He commended the administration’s commitment to infrastructural renewal, saying that projects executed across multiple sectors have not only changed the face of the state but also improved the lives of its people.

“Your commitment to transforming Kwara’s infrastructure landscape is evident and truly commendable. The construction and reconstruction efforts under your watch have not only enhanced the state’s aesthetics but also elevated the quality of life for the people. Surely, posterity will appreciate these strides,” he added.

Yusuf also prayed for continued wisdom, strength, and good health for the Governor as he leads the state through the next phase of development.

“We celebrate your visionary leadership and pray for continued good health, wisdom and strength to tackle future challenges and to continue inspiring progress and prosperity,” he said.

Governor AbdulRazaq, first elected in 2019, is currently serving his second term in office. His administration has prioritized infrastructure, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment as key pillars of development.

Share