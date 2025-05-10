Yusuf Grants Best Graduating Students Foreign Scholarships

Share

Impressed by their exceptional academic achievements, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has awarded automatic foreign scholarships to nine best graduating students of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

The students, who graduated with outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Averages (CGPAs) ranging from 4.9 to 4.8 and above, were honoured during the university’s second investiture of the Chancellor and 5th combined convocation ceremony held on Saturday in Wudil.

“I wish to announce the state government’s decision to award foreign scholarships to all nine best graduating students,” Governor Yusuf declared during the ceremony.

He added that the scholarships would enable the students to further their education in their respective fields abroad.

Governor Yusuf, who serves as the Visitor to the university, also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects at the institution initiated by both the current and previous administrations.

“We are committed to completing all ongoing projects initiated by the previous administration in order to enhance the development and growth of the institution,” the governor stated.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Musa Tukur Yakasai, disclosed that over 18,000 students graduated across various disciplines from seven combined graduating sets.

He said the figure includes 2,950 postgraduate students receiving degrees and diplomas.

Also at the convocation, five eminent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various fields were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa).

The recipients include Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Dahiru Barau Mangal, Ahmed Adeniyi Raji (SAN), Arthur Ikpechukwu Eze, and Mustapha Ado Muhammad.

Speaking on behalf of the honorees, Senator Kwankwaso thanked the university management for bestowing the prestigious recognition upon them.

