Yusuf Felicitates Kwankwaso On His Birthday

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended his warmest felicitations to His Excellency, Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

In his heartfelt message, Governor Yusuf described Senator Kwankwaso as “a trailblazer whose vision, achievements, and legacy continue to inspire generations across Kano State, Northern Nigeria, and the entire nation.”

He noted that the special occasion offered another opportunity to celebrate the former governor’s outstanding contributions to the development of Kano State and Nigeria at large.

“Your Excellency, you are truly a visionary leader whose footprints of sincerity, sacrifice, and selfless service are evident across every sphere you have touched, from the corridors of the House of Representatives to the engine rooms of Defence; from the troubled lands of Darfur to the restless creeks of the Niger Delta,” Governor Yusuf stated.

The governor lauded Senator Kwankwaso’s exemplary leadership, courage, and unwavering commitment to public service, emphasizing that “you have worn power not as an ornament, but as a trust and a means of service to humanity.”

Governor Yusuf prayed to Almighty Allah (SWT) to bless the former governor with continued good health, wisdom, and many more fruitful years ahead.

“As you mark another year of purposeful life, may your legacy remain firm, flourishing, and forever etched in the conscience of our great nation,” he added.