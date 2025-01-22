Yusuf Empowers Kano Women With N2.3bn Livestock Initiative

Share

In a bid to combat poverty and promote economic self-reliance, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has launched the second phase of a women empowerment initiative under the Livestock Fattening Programme of the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

A statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, disclosed that the program involves the distribution of livestock to women across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Each beneficiary received three small ruminants (goats) to support their livestock entrepreneurship. Speaking during the flagoff ceremony, Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing poverty through innovative and inclusive approaches.

He announced that under this phase, a total of 7,158 goats have been distributed to 2,386 women beneficiaries. Additionally, the program will provide 1,342 cows and 1,822 rams to women and youth in subsequent phases.

The governor emphasized that the initiative is part of his administration’s broader strategy to empower vulnerable groups and foster economic independence among women and youth in the state.

Yusuf issued a firm warning against diverting the livestock for purposes other than the intended goal, stressing the importance of accountability and responsibility among beneficiaries.

