Yusuf Donates Land For N’West Devt Commission HQ In Kano

In support of regional development, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has donated a 1.9-hectare plot of land valued at N3 billion to the newly established North West Development Commission (NWDC) for the construction of its permanent headquarters in Kano.

The land, carved from the premises of the Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), has been given free of charge as part of the Kano State Government’s contribution to the success of the commission’s take off.

Additionally, Yusuf pledged to provide the NWDC with temporary office accommodation, along with necessary renovations, to ensure that the agency commences operations promptly in serving the entire North West region.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, after the Governor received the Chairman and management team of the agency at the Government House on Thursday.

The governor expressed his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the NWDC and commended the National Assembly for the swift approval of the commission, which he described as a crucial intervention for addressing the region’s pressing challenges.

He emphasized that the establishment of the commission comes at a critical time when the North West is grappling with issues such as insecurity, hunger, and malnutrition, stressing the need for urgent interventions.

Yusuf urged the NWDC management to prioritize projects that address socioeconomic development, social services, and environmental challenges across the region.

He also assured the commission of Kano State Government’s full support and commitment to creating an enabling environment for it to operate effectively.

In his remarks, NWDC Chairman, Isma’il Lawal Abdullahi Yakawada, stated that their visit was aimed at formally introducing the commission’s leadership and strengthening collaboration with the Kano State Government.

He assured that the NWDC would work within its mandate to drive meaningful interventions that will benefit Kano and

other states in the region.

While reacting at the site allocated to the Commission, the Managing Director of Commission Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji appreciated the kind gesture of the Governor for donation of the said land free of cost and all charges.

