Yusuf, Dike Back FG’s Proposal To Tax Wealthy Nigerians

Financial experts have expressed their support for the Federal Government proposal to tax wealthy Nigerians, describing it as a means of income redistribution that can enhance the country’s fiscal revenues. They said this in separate interviews with the Sunday Telegraph at the weekend.

The Chief Executive Officer, Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) Dr Muda Yusuf, said the government proposal was a welcome idea. “This approach is a form of progressive tax, because high net worth individuals are expected to pay more taxes.

“It is a means of income redistribution and a common practice in most civilised countries where there is economic development,” Yusuf said. He condemned a situation where wealthy citizens do not remit the right percentages of taxes to appreciate government authorities. “Their tax remittance is not commensurate with their net worth and affluent lifestyle. They often short-change the government,” he said.

In his view, a former President, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITAN), Dr Mc-Antony Dike, described the government proposal to tax wealthier citizens as constitutional. Dike said, “Our tax laws dictate that every Nigerian who earns an income whether legitimately or otherwise must pay their tax.

“Indeed the Personal Income Tax Act 2011, as amended, removed the exemptions it granted to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” adding anybody who earns income legitimately or must pay tax.” He noted that rich Nigerians who do not pay tax were denying the government the revenue to provide public utilities for the citizens.

“As a matter of fact, a country like South Africa has demonstrated a greater tax compliance culture than we have in Nigeria. “Indeed, before the advent of Value Added Tax in South Africa in the late 1990s, personal income tax was contributing close to 60 per cent of total tax collection in that country,” Dike said.

Also, the President of Standard Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Anono, said that the Federal Government proposal to tax wealthy Nigerians was a novel initiative. “The planned policy is a sort of reduction of economic inequality in our society. “Where the elite are expected to take care of the economically vulnerable citizens through its taxes,” Anono said.

He advised that the Federal Gov- ernment should employ technology to bring more eligible taxpayers into the tax net. The Federal Government has stated its plan to begin taxing wealthy Nigerians to achieve its 18 per cent Tax-GDP ratio revenue target. This was disclosed by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax reforms.

Oyedele noted that the move was part of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms as the Federal Government’s aims to achieve an 18 per cent Tax-to-GDP ratio within three years. According to him, the plan is to enable the rich to pay more tax in favour of the less-privileged. Oyedele also envisages a reduction in the corporate income tax rate below the current rate of more than 40 per cent to help boost business.