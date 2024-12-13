Yusuf Demotes Sacked Chief of Staff

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has demoted his sacked Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, to the position of the Secretary and Head of Secretariat of the Kano State Shura Council, a 46-member advisory body designed to promote inclusive governance and enhance policy formulation through community engagement.

The announcement of the council on Friday, underscored the administration’s commitment to leveraging expertise from diverse socio-religious and academic leaders.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the council will be chaired by Professor Shehu Galadanci, with Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen serving as Vice Chairman.

The Shura Council brings together a distinguished panel of Islamic scholars, academics, and community leaders, including Sheikh Abdulwahhab Abdallah, Sheikh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, and Sheikh Tijjani Bala Kalarawi.

Other notable members of the council include Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, Professor Salisu Shehu, and Khalifa Hassan Kafinga, among others.

As the apex socio-religious advisory body in the state, the Shura Council is tasked with advising the government on critical socio-economic and religious matters.

Governor Yusuf described the council’s formation as a milestone in inclusive governance. He highlighted its role in bridging the gap between the government and Kano’s diverse communities, ensuring that policymaking reflects the cultural and religious values of the people.

The council’s broad membership includes experts from various fields, such as religious studies, education, and public administration.

The appointees’ qualifications and integrity have earned the governor’s confidence in their ability to deliver on their mandate effectively.

The full list of appointees features prominent figures, including Sheikh Wazirin Kano, Sheikh Hadi Ibrahim Hotoro, and Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris (Rtd.).

Their diverse expertise will contribute to the council’s mission of promoting harmony and driving progress in the state.

