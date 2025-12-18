Yusuf Commends Tinubu, Abba Bichi Over N47bn Wuju-Wuju Road

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving ₦47 billion for the completion of the Wuju-Wuju road project.

The project, originally initiated in 2013 under Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s administration, stalled during the Ganduje era.

Governor Yusuf praised the swift federal intervention and singled out Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, for his consistent follow-up from the National Assembly to the Presidential Villa, ensuring the project’s approval.

The governor described Bichi as a model federal lawmaker and called for similar dedication from other Kano representatives.

He also appealed to President Tinubu for additional mega projects to support Kano’s development, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strategic federal collaboration.