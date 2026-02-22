Yusuf Commends INEC, Security Agencies For Peaceful Poll

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring the peaceful and orderly conduct of the bye-election held in Kano State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday.

The Governor described the election as a milestone in the democratic journey of the state, noting that the calm atmosphere recorded across polling units reflected the growing political maturity of the people and the effectiveness of security arrangements put in place.

He specifically appreciated the people of Kano Municipal and Ungogo State Assembly Constituencies, where the byeelection was conducted, for their cooperation, discipline and commitment to peaceful participation in the exercise.