Yusuf Backs Tinubu On State Police, Launches 2,000-Strong Neighborhood Security Watch

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for the creation of State Police, describing it as a crucial step to tackle Nigeria’s rising security challenges.

The governor made the remarks on Tuesday at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, during the unveiling of 2,000 members of the Kano State Neighborhood Watch Corps, a new community-based security initiative.

Governor Yusuf said decentralising policing through State Police would allow states to respond more effectively to local security threats, given their knowledge of the terrain, culture, and peculiar challenges of their communities.

“The issue of insecurity requires collective and innovative approaches. State Police, when properly structured and regulated, will strengthen grassroots security and support federal security agencies in maintaining peace and order,” he said.

The newly established Neighborhood Watch Corps will be deployed across Kano State’s 44 local government areas, with 130 female and 1,870 male operatives. The corps has completed training and will be fully equipped with 88 Hilux patrol vehicles and 440 motorcycles to ensure rapid response and mobility.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that the corps will work closely with conventional security agencies, maintaining law and order with professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights.

He added, “Our administration operates on a core philosophy that lasting peace is built on a foundation of security and opportunity. An idle mind is vulnerable to manipulation, but engaged, employed, and educated youth is a fortress against violence and criminality. Today’s event is a profoundly important step in that strategy.”

The governor described the neighborhood watch as both a security and empowerment initiative, formally placing 2,000 young men and women from the streets onto the frontlines of civil service, ensuring they contribute meaningfully to the state’s safety and development.