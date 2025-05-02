Yusuf Approves N15b Outstanding APC Councillors Allowances

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf has approved the sum of ₦15,667,634,645.10 for the settlement of outstanding severance allowance and gratuity of All Progressives Congress (APC) councillors.

The affected Councillors who served under the immediate past Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for eight years have cause to rejoice with the generosity of Governor Yusuf.

The rare magnanimity of Yusuf to offset the huge debt that Ganduje failed to settle even with political affinity, underscores the culture of politics without bitterness being ensued by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) administration in Kano.

This is not isolated from the over all people centered philosophy of Governor Yusuf’s administration which had earlier paid in less than two years over N20 billion of the outstanding benefits of retired and deceased workers out of the over N40 billion liabilities it inherited from the eight-year Ganduje Administration.

It should be recalled that the Ganduje Administration had received bail-out funds from the Buhari led Federal Government but failed to settle liabilities of indigent workers further aggravating widespread poverty in the State.

According to the leadership of the APC Councilors this neglect of over 3000 grass root community leaders was one of the reasons for the failure of the party to win the 2024 Gubernatorial Election.

This sense of responsibility and exemplification of social justice by Governor Yusuf continues to make him more acceptable to the masses while at the same time making Ganduje and his party more unpopular as they are seen as elite-family orientated and inclined only to their selfish interests.

The decision to release the outstanding allowances to the APC loyalists was part of resolution made at the end of 27th Executive Council Meeting of Kano State Government presided over by Governor Yusuf on Tuesday at the new Governor house at Kwankwasiyya city.

The Council deliberated on several matters of public interest and subsequently considered approval for a total sum of ₦51,575,700,575.96 for execution of key projects and programs aimed at promoting good governance and enhancing the wellbeing of the citizens of the State.

