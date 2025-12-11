Yusuf Approves Appointment Of Prof. Bayero As VC, Northwest University

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of Professor Amina Salihi Bayero as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Northwest University for a five-year tenure beginning Monday, 1st December 2025.

This was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The appointment follows a recommendation by the University Council after a rigorous and transparent selection process.

Governor Yusuf, who serves as the Visitor to the University, commended the Council Chairman and members for their commitment to merit, professionalism, and integrity throughout the exercise.

He also called for prayers for Allah’s guidance and support for the new Vice Chancellor as she takes on the responsibilities of her office.

Prof. Amina Salihi Bayero is a distinguished scholar of Analytical Chemistry and the first female PhD holder in Chemistry from Bayero University Kano.

She has held various academic and administrative positions, including Head of Department, Dean of the Faculty of Science, and Deputy Vice Chancellor at Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

Widely respected for her research achievements, leadership qualities, and dedication to mentoring young scientists, Prof. Bayero is expected to advance academic excellence and promote gender inclusion in higher education across Kano State.