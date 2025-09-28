Yusuf Appoints Solicitor-General, Seeks Assembly Clearance Of New Commissioners

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of Barrister Salisu Muhammad Tahir as the new Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.

Until his appointment, Barrister Tahir served as the Director of Public Prosecution at the state Ministry of Justice, where he distinguished himself in service delivery.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf has forwarded the names of two nominees to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The nominees are: Barrister Abdulkarim Kabir Maude, SAN-designate

Maude, a 40-year-old lawyer from Minjibir Local Government Area, is set to be formally conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) at the Supreme Court tomorrow.

He graduated with a Law degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of Nigeria.

Maude has over a decade of legal experience spanning court practice, legal drafting, corporate law, and property management. He has served as the Kano Head of Chambers of a prominent law firm. He holds multiple advanced degrees, including an LLM in International Economic Law from Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, a Master’s in Business Commercial Law from Bayero University, Kano, a BL from the Nigerian Law School, and an LLB (Hons.) from ABU Zaria; Dr. Aliyu Isa Aliyu

Dr. Aliyu, 41, is an Associate Professor of Allied Mathematics with extensive academic and administrative experience. He obtained his B.Sc. in Mathematics from Bayero University, Kano, an M.Sc. from the Jordan University of Science and Technology, and a Ph.D. from Firat University, Turkey.

He began his academic career at the Federal University Dutse in 2014 and rose to the rank of Associate Professor at North West University, Kano. Dr. Aliyu has served as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Sun Yat-Sen University, China, and an Associate Adjunct Researcher at Near East University, Cyprus.

Since 2023, he has been the Statistician-General and Director General of the Kano State Bureau of Statistics. He is also a beneficiary of the Kwankwasiyya Foreign Scholarship Programme and previously served as Financial Secretary of the NNPP Kano State Chapter.

The Head of Service has been directed to ensure all administrative procedures are completed for Barrister Tahir’s assumption of office by Monday, September 29, 2025.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to competence, professionalism, and integrity in public service, adding that the appointment of young and energetic individuals reflects his vision for a dynamic and effective government.